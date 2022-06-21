Kashmiri Sikhs Rights Group Announces Rs 10 lakh For Repair & Renovation of Kabul's Karte Parwan Gurdwara

United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum (UKSPF) Chairman Baldev Singh Raina on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh for the repair and renovation of Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul where two persons killed in a terror attack on Saturday.

The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for the attack on Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. According to ISKP, ‘Abu Mohammed al Tajiki’ carried out the attack which lasted for three hours.

Announcing financial aid of Rs 10 lakh, UKSPF chief Baldev Singh Raina said: “United Kashmiri Sikh Progressive Forum will give Rs 10 lakh for the repair and renovation of Karte Parwan Gurdwara and we will raise more funds. In these difficult times we want to assure that every Sikh of India is with Afghan Sikhs and Sikh Community will rebuild the whole Afghanistan and always support the government”.

Condemning the attack, the UKSPF chief urged the Government of Afghanistan to take care of Sikh minorities.

“We urge the Government of Afghanistan to take care of Sikh minorities and I assure you that they will always be available for the growth and development of the country. Sikhs of Afghanistan and India also share a bond of love and brotherhood,” said Raina.

He termed the attack in Karte Parwan Gurdwara as an “attack on humanity and Sikh community which is staying peacefully in Afghanistan.”

"In these difficult times we want to assure that every Sikh of India is with Afghan Sikhs and Sikh Community will rebuild whole Afghanistan and always support the Govt," Raina said.

