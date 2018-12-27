LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kashmiri Student Goes Missing from PG in Greater Noida, Search On

Syed Bashid Hasan was pursing his final year in Bachelor's of Business Administration from a private college in Delhi and has not returned to his PG in Sector 126 since December 6.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2018, 8:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kashmiri Student Goes Missing from PG in Greater Noida, Search On
Photo for representation.
Noida (UP): A 23-year-old BBA student, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, has gone missing from his rented accommodation in Greater Noida, police said Wednesday.

A missing person's complaint has been lodged after the student's family approached police two days ago, police said.

"Syed Bashid Hasan was pursing his final year in Bachelor's of Business Administration from a private college here and has not returned to his PG in Sector 126 since December 6," his father said in a complaint at the Expressway Police Station.

A police official said initial probe revealed that Hasan had first left his PG and then stayed with a friend in Greater Noida till December 12.

"It appears that he has gone to some other place by his own choice because he was carrying some luggage with him when he came to his friend's place. The luggage is also gone now," the official said.

"His friends and acquaintances from college said he was weak in studies," he said, adding that search was on for Hasan.

Hasan hailed from a village in Jammu and Kashmir Bandipora district.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram