English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmiri Student Who Went Missing After Attack in Sharda University Seen With ISIS Flag and AK-47
The 23-year-old's audio has also appeared in which he can be heard saying that he has joined ISJK, a militant group which shows allegiance with global terror outfit ISIS.
Ehitisham Bilal's photograph with an AK47 rifle and flag of ISIS in backdrop appeared on social media on Friday.
Loading...
Noida: The Kashmiri student, who went missing after he was beaten during campus violence earlier this month at Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, has joined militancy. On Friday, his photograph, with an AK47 rifle and flag of ISIS in backdrop appeared on social media.
His audio has also appeared in which he can be heard saying that he has joined ISJK, a militant group which shows allegiance with global terror outfit ISIS, and which is currently being headed by Zakir Moosa.
“We had this suspicion [of him joining militancy] in his case,” additional director general of J&K police (law and order/security) Muneer Khan told News18. “We have also come across his pictures with a gun and the audio. We are verifying its authenticity,” Khan added.
On October 4, Ehtisham (23), a first-year bachelor’s degree student of medical imaging technology, was beaten by a group of students in the University premises.
He was reported missing on October 28 following which university authorities had filed a missing persons’ report at the Knowledge Park Police Station. His father, Bilal Ahmad Sofi, had also filed a complaint at the local police station of Khanyar, Srinagar.
As per reports, police said the 23-year-old was in Delhi till noon on Sunday. At 2.30 pm his location changed to Srinagar. “We found that he called up his father at 4.30 pm and told him that he was in Delhi. The phone was switched off and remained untraceable after that,” a Delhi police said earlier to reporters.
On Thursday parents and relatives of Ehtisham organised a sit-in at Press Colony in Srinagar. They had appealed Governor of the state Satya Pal Malik help trace their son.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take note of the matter and ask authorities to track Bilal at the earliest.
“Cause of grave concern that Ehtishaam Bilal, a student at Sharda University who was assaulted is reportedly missing,” she said on Twitter.
His audio has also appeared in which he can be heard saying that he has joined ISJK, a militant group which shows allegiance with global terror outfit ISIS, and which is currently being headed by Zakir Moosa.
“We had this suspicion [of him joining militancy] in his case,” additional director general of J&K police (law and order/security) Muneer Khan told News18. “We have also come across his pictures with a gun and the audio. We are verifying its authenticity,” Khan added.
On October 4, Ehtisham (23), a first-year bachelor’s degree student of medical imaging technology, was beaten by a group of students in the University premises.
He was reported missing on October 28 following which university authorities had filed a missing persons’ report at the Knowledge Park Police Station. His father, Bilal Ahmad Sofi, had also filed a complaint at the local police station of Khanyar, Srinagar.
As per reports, police said the 23-year-old was in Delhi till noon on Sunday. At 2.30 pm his location changed to Srinagar. “We found that he called up his father at 4.30 pm and told him that he was in Delhi. The phone was switched off and remained untraceable after that,” a Delhi police said earlier to reporters.
On Thursday parents and relatives of Ehtisham organised a sit-in at Press Colony in Srinagar. They had appealed Governor of the state Satya Pal Malik help trace their son.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take note of the matter and ask authorities to track Bilal at the earliest.
“Cause of grave concern that Ehtishaam Bilal, a student at Sharda University who was assaulted is reportedly missing,” she said on Twitter.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
- Here’s Why Drashti Dhami Quit TV Show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
- Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for the Moon, Anushka Wants Revenge
- 15 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved Why He is Called the King of Bollywood
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...