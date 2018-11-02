Kashmiri Student Who Went Missing After Attack in Sharda University Seen With ISIS Flag and AK-47

The Kashmiri student, who went missing after he was beaten during campus violence earlier this month at Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, has joined militancy. On Friday, his photograph, with an AK47 rifle and flag of ISIS in backdrop appeared on social media.His audio has also appeared in which he can be heard saying that he has joined ISJK, a militant group which shows allegiance with global terror outfit ISIS, and which is currently being headed by Zakir Moosa.“We had this suspicion [of him joining militancy] in his case,” additional director general of J&K police (law and order/security) Muneer Khan told News18. “We have also come across his pictures with a gun and the audio. We are verifying its authenticity,” Khan added.On October 4, Ehtisham (23), a first-year bachelor’s degree student of medical imaging technology, was beaten by a group of students in the University premises.He was reported missing on October 28 following which university authorities had filed a missing persons’ report at the Knowledge Park Police Station. His father, Bilal Ahmad Sofi, had also filed a complaint at the local police station of Khanyar, Srinagar.As per reports, police said the 23-year-old was in Delhi till noon on Sunday. At 2.30 pm his location changed to Srinagar. “We found that he called up his father at 4.30 pm and told him that he was in Delhi. The phone was switched off and remained untraceable after that,” a Delhi police said earlier to reporters.On Thursday parents and relatives of Ehtisham organised a sit-in at Press Colony in Srinagar. They had appealed Governor of the state Satya Pal Malik help trace their son.Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take note of the matter and ask authorities to track Bilal at the earliest.“Cause of grave concern that Ehtishaam Bilal, a student at Sharda University who was assaulted is reportedly missing,” she said on Twitter.