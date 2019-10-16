Kashmiri Students Announce Boycott of Annual Sir Syed Celebrations in AMU over Situation in J&K
Sajad Rathar, a Kashmiri student leader and former vice president of the AMU students' union, said, 'When the rest of the world is celebrating the 202nd birth anniversary of Sir Syed Khan, we are living in pain.'
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Aligarh (UP): Kashmiri students in AMU on Wednesday said they will boycott the annual Sir Syed day celebrations, including a traditional dinner on Thursday, to express their anguish over the situation in the valley following the revocation of the state's special status.
There are about 1,300 Kashmiri students studying in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) currently. Talking to reporters here, Sajad Rathar, a Kashmiri student leader and former vice president of the AMU students' union, said, "When the rest of the world is celebrating the 202nd birth anniversary of Sir Syed Khan, we are living in pain."
He claimed that contrary to media reports and official claims "only 5 per cent of the postpaid cell phones have been activated in the Kashmir valley till now".
Rather said how could the students think of celebrations when their families were living in "acute distress". He said most of the students still did not know how their loved ones were doing 72 days after the lockdown in the Kashmir valley.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Slam Poets to 'Eco-Feminists', BBC's 100 Most Influential Women 2019 List Has 7 Indians
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- There is a Strong Medical Case For Using Masks And Air Purifiers Against Pollution
- Google Pixel 4 Project Soli Radar is Why The Phone is Not Coming to India