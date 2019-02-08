LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kashmiri Students Appearing for GATE Exam Airlifted to Jammu in Air Force Plane as Roadway Remains Snapped

They said 179 students left for Jammu Friday afternoon by C-17 aircraft from the Srinagar airport.

Updated:February 8, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kashmiri Students Appearing for GATE Exam Airlifted to Jammu in Air Force Plane as Roadway Remains Snapped
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: Nearly 180 Kashmiri students, who are scheduled to write Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination in Jammu on Sunday, were airlifted from here in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Friday, officials said.

"Due to heavy snowfall, the valley was cut off from the rest of world due to closure of national highway and cancellation of flights. In view of above, state authorities in coordination with Indian Air Force arranged an aircraft to airlift the students appearing for GATE examination," one of the officials said.

They said 179 students left for Jammu Friday afternoon by C-17 aircraft from the Srinagar airport.

"All arrangements were made for these students by the authorities of Srinagar airport," the official added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram