Kashmiri Students Appearing for GATE Exam Airlifted to Jammu in Air Force Plane as Roadway Remains Snapped

Nearly 180 Kashmiri students, who are scheduled to write Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination in Jammu on Sunday, were airlifted from here in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Friday, officials said."Due to heavy snowfall, the valley was cut off from the rest of world due to closure of national highway and cancellation of flights. In view of above, state authorities in coordination with Indian Air Force arranged an aircraft to airlift the students appearing for GATE examination," one of the officials said.They said 179 students left for Jammu Friday afternoon by C-17 aircraft from the Srinagar airport."All arrangements were made for these students by the authorities of Srinagar airport," the official added.