Kashmiri Students Attacked in Maharashtra, Video of Incident Goes Viral
A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media and a case has been registered at the Yavatmal police station. The students were attacked around 10pm outside their rented accommodation on Waghapur Road.
Protestors holding Tricolor raise slogans in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. (File photo: PTI)
In yet another incident of assault on Kashmiri students after the Pulwama terror attack, four college students in Maharashtra were allegedly attacked and threatened on Wednesday by a group of workers from the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena.
The video shows the Yuva Sena workers asking the students where they are from and when they said come from Kashmir, they slapped, beat up and threatened the students of facing dire consequences.
The assailants can be seen harassing the students and asking them if they are terrorists or if “their relatives in Kashmir are terrorists and they go around killing our jawans".
The attackers then forced the students to shout slogans like “Vande Mataram” and “Hindustan Zindabad”.
The students, who are studying in Patel College of Physical Education in Yavatmal have been promised protection by the police.
Locals say the workers are doing this to spread fear among a certain section of people and Kashmiri students.
M Rajkumar, SP of Yavatmal police told Cnn News 18, "The students have been studying here for quite some time. They approached us this morning and the Lohara police in Yavatmal is the process of registering a case. We are recording their statements. We will be identifying the accused."
M Rajkumar, SP of Yavatmal police told Cnn News 18, "The students have been studying here for quite some time. They approached us this morning and the Lohara police in Yavatmal is the process of registering a case. We are recording their statements. We will be identifying the accused."
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
