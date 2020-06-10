INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kashmiri Students Charged with Sedition in Karnataka Get Bail after Delay in Filing Chargesheet

File photo of Karnataka police. (News18)

File photo of Karnataka police. (News18)

On June 6, they were automatically granted bail because the chargesheet was filed after a week's delay on June 4.

Revathi Rajeevan
  • CNN-News18 Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
Share this:

Three students from Kashmir who were arrested on charges of sedition in Karnataka in February were released on bail after the investigating officer delayed filing the chargesheet against them.

The trio were held in the Hubballi city of Dharwad district on February 14 - anniversary of the Pulwama attack- for allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad".

On June 6, they were automatically granted bail because the chargesheet was filed after a week's delay on June 4.

"Due to the lockdown, the chargesheet could not be filed on time. A preliminary enquiry has been ordered against the investigating officer," a top source in the police department said.

A video of the three students shouting the slogan had gone viral in February, following which they were arrested and charged under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. An additional District and Session Court had rejected the students' bail application in March.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading