Kashmiri Students Charged with Sedition in Karnataka Get Bail after Delay in Filing Chargesheet

Three students from Kashmir who were arrested on charges of sedition in Karnataka in February were released on bail after the investigating officer delayed filing the chargesheet against them.

The trio were held in the Hubballi city of Dharwad district on February 14 - anniversary of the Pulwama attack- for allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad".

On June 6, they were automatically granted bail because the chargesheet was filed after a week's delay on June 4.

"Due to the lockdown, the chargesheet could not be filed on time. A preliminary enquiry has been ordered against the investigating officer," a top source in the police department said.

A video of the three students shouting the slogan had gone viral in February, following which they were arrested and charged under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. An additional District and Session Court had rejected the students' bail application in March.