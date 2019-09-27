Kashmiri Students of Aligarh Muslim University to Meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday

Lucknow: A group of 125 students from Kashmir, currently in Uttar Pradesh for their studies, will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on September 28 after the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, which did away with Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The students will raise the issues faced by them since the move to scrap Article 370 last month.

The group comprises mostly of students studying at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as well as those from a few other institutions. While unconfirmed reports earlier said the students had turned down a proposal to meet Adityanath, the visit has now been confirmed by sources in the Uttar Pradesh information department.

A senior official from state information department said, “As many as 125 Kashmiri students will interact with Yogi Adityanath over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The interaction programme would be held at the official residence of the CM from 11 am on Saturday.”

Adityanath has hailed the Centre's move, stating that it realised the dreams of freedom fighters of creating a unified India. “The dream of one India that our freedom fighters saw has been completed by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah today,” he had said last month.

