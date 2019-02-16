Kashmiri Woman Suspended from Doon College for Posting Picture of Slain Hizbul Militant

I expect @JmuKmrPolice to take this up ASAP with their counterparts in Dehradun to have this sorted out. @HMOIndia must also take note of the same. https://t.co/DCgNFkid1p — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 16, 2019

A woman student from Kashmir was suspended from her college in Dehradun after she uploaded a slain terrorist's picture as her WhatsApp status. The incident comes a day after two students from the Valley were debarred from attending classes for making inflammatory comments in the wake of deadly Pulwama attack.According to authorities, the woman student had uploaded a picture of the terrorist killed by Army jawans on February 13 and wrote "Allah apki sahadat kabool kare (may Allah accept your martyrdom)".Taking note of her status, Alpine Institute of Technology chairman Anil Saini said, "We have suspended the student and have asked her parents to appear before the management."Shoaib Ahmed Lone, a 22-year-old Kashmiri youth, who was believed to have joined militant group Hizbul Mujahideen in October last year, was killed in an encounter in Budgam district of Kashmir early Wednesday morning. He was a student of biotechnology in the same institute.Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted, asking state police and home ministry to take note of the situation in Doon.Earlier on Friday, a Dehradun college had expelled a Kashmiri student, while another college had suspended a first year student. Both students allegedly expressed happiness over the killing of CRPF personnel on the messaging platform.Roughly 1,100 students from the Kashmir study at various colleges in Uttarakhand's capital. After the back-to-back incidents of some students expressing support for terrorists, several right-wing organisations have trained guns on youths from the Valley.A final year chemistry student, who has been hiding at a private hostel here along with nearly 12 others, told News18, "We are in constant fear. Some of the students have been thrashed since Friday night at different locations."The students said they intend to go back to Kashmir but fearing to come out of door."Dehradun has always been peaceful. We are paying price for the deed of others," complained another student, pursuing Masters and staying in Doon since last two years. Some of them have sought help from Kashmir police.The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti said they have received a few calls from Kashmir police. She added that force has been deployed close to the private hostel and colleges. "We will extend full security to the students who intend to return (to Valley)," the SSP said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.