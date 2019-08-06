Kashmiris Are Numb, Our Land, Identity and History Was Stolen in Broad Daylight: Shah Faesal

New Delhi: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Tuesday has dubbed the government’s move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and autonomy as an unprecedented horror.

Faesal, who formed the Jammu and Kashmir’s People’s Movement after resigning last year, said Kashmiris were heartbroken and after the Centre’s decision “stole their land, identity and history in broad daylight”.

In a tweet, he said, “A sense of defeat written on every face. Fall. From citizens to subjects. History has taken a catastrophic turn for all of us. People are numb. A people whose land, identity, history, was stolen, in broad day light.”

Faesal was placed house arrest two days ago, along with former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti as the government imposed a total crackdown on movement and communication to prevent any potential unrest as a fallout of the move.

There has been little information coming out of the Kashmir Valley on how the people there have received the decision, but some government sources have said the situation is calm so far.

Before Faesal, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had also decried the government move and called the process adopted the government to amend Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories undemocratic and unconstitutional.

