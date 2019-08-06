Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kashmiris Are Numb, Our Land, Identity and History Was Stolen in Broad Daylight: Shah Faesal

The former IAS officer said history has taken a catastrophic turn for Kashmiris and there is a sense of defeat written on every face.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kashmiris Are Numb, Our Land, Identity and History Was Stolen in Broad Daylight: Shah Faesal
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Tuesday has dubbed the government’s move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and autonomy as an unprecedented horror.

Faesal, who formed the Jammu and Kashmir’s People’s Movement after resigning last year, said Kashmiris were heartbroken and after the Centre’s decision “stole their land, identity and history in broad daylight”.

In a tweet, he said, “A sense of defeat written on every face. Fall. From citizens to subjects. History has taken a catastrophic turn for all of us. People are numb. A people whose land, identity, history, was stolen, in broad day light.”

Faesal was placed house arrest two days ago, along with former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti as the government imposed a total crackdown on movement and communication to prevent any potential unrest as a fallout of the move.

There has been little information coming out of the Kashmir Valley on how the people there have received the decision, but some government sources have said the situation is calm so far.

Before Faesal, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had also decried the government move and called the process adopted the government to amend Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram