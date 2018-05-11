Kashmiris Thrashed by Mob in Delhi, Called 'Ugravaadi'; Probe Underway

In a shocking incident from the national capital, four Kashmiris, including three girls and a boy, were thrashed by a mob in South East Delhi's sunlight colony on Thursday night.Bilal Hussain, one of the victims, has alleged that he was targeted by the mob only because he is a Muslim and a Kashmiri.Bilal, speaking to CNN-News18, said that he had been receiving threats since last three years from a fringe group to leave the area. He said he had reported the same to the police, but no action was taken on his complaint."The mob was shouting, you all are terrorists. You harbour terrorism 'ugravaadi'. Yesterday night (Thursday) they spotted us and again threatened us. When we objected, they thrashed us. Being Kashmiris, we are feeling unsafe in the capital. My two friends and my sister were also thrashed," said Bilal.Meanwhile, the locals have alleged that they had an argument with the victims over dog menace.Locals allege that Bilal had an argument with one Mrs Tripathy and he allegedly beat her up with a stick."The fight over dog led to this incident. We treat everyone as family. We fail to understand why Bilal is making such baseless allegation. We never called them terrorists or 'Urgravaadi'. It all happened over dog menace. We have given a complaint to police. Bilal and the girls told us that they would frame us in molestation cases," said Mrs Tripathy, against whom Bilal has lodged a complaint too.Police said they have registered a cross FIR and are looking into the matter.