Kathak Dancer Poses as Ministry Official to Seek Favours, Arrested
Pulkit Maharaj would impersonate as director of art in the ministry of culture and send fax messages to district magistrates and superintendent of police of various cities seeking government facilities.
Dancer Pulkit Maharaj with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: A Kathak dancer’s greed for availing government perks and privileges by posing as an official of the ministry of culture has landed him in the police net, said an officer from the Crime Branch.
The accused, who was identified as Pulkit Maharaj alias Pulkit Mishra, has been running a dance school in Shalimar Garden.
Based on a tip-off, he was arrested from Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, by a special operation squad on Thursday and has been taken into police remand for five days, Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said.
Police said a case was registered against him in August after they received a complaint from the government, alleging that he used to impersonate as director of art in the ministry of culture and used to send fax messages to district magistrates and superintendent of police of various cities seeking government facilities.
The accused posed either as director or secretary of the ministry to seek government accommodation or security from the district magistrate or other government officials.
The incident came to light after a letter was issued to the district magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur in the name of a person claiming to be the secretary of the ministry, seeking security and accommodation for Maharaj and his disciples who wanted to visit an old temple in Sitapur, police said.
The accused was presented before Patiala House court here and has been taken into police remand for five days. Further investigation is underway.
