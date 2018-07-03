English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kathua Accused Who Claimed to be Juvenile is Above the Age of 20, Shows Medical Report
The court had ordered the test after the defence counsel moved an application in the first week of June, requesting to treat him as a minor citing his matriculation certificate.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Pathankot: An accused in the Kathua rape and murder case who claimed to be a juvenile is over the age of 20, a medical report submitted before the district and sessions court here on Monday has revealed, special public prosecutor JK Chopra said.
District and Sessions Judge Tajwinder Singh had issued directions to the crime branch to conduct a bone ossification test to ascertain the age of Parvesh Kumar alias ‘Mannu’, one of the eight accused in the brutal rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in January.
“The report has been submitted and final arguments on it will be concluded on Tuesday after which the judge will pronounce his verdict,” Chopra said.
Asked what was the opinion of the doctors about the accused’s age, Chopra said, “According to it (medical opinion), his age is stated to be 20 plus.”
The court had ordered the test after the defence counsel moved an application in the first week of June, requesting to treat him as a minor citing his matriculation certificate.
The crime branch had constituted a team of doctors, comprising medicos from various streams including the radiology department, and the accused was examined on June 22 and 23.
The court had directed Senior Superintendent of Police RK Jalla to supervise the medical examination and submit the report when the court reopens after a 16-day summer break.
While seven of the accused, including Kumar, are facing trial in the court here on the directions of the Supreme Court, the eighth accused in the case is facing trial in a juvenile court in Kathua district.
The defence counsel filed a separate application before the district and sessions court on Monday, claiming that Kumar had allegedly been subjected to torture on June 23 by the crime branch, a charge denied by the police officials who said it will be contested it in the court.
The petition claimed that the crime branch had been persuading Kumar to turn an approver in the case. However, police officials maintained that there was no move for making anyone approver in the case.
