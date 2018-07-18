English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kathua Rape Accused's Counsel Appointed J&K Govt Additional Advocate General
Hitting out at the Jammu and Kashmir government, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that PM Modi’s promises of Beti Bachao, triple talaq and women rights are all “lies”
Illustration by Mir Suhail/ News18
New Delhi: Lawyer Aseem Sawhney, a counsel representing the main accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, has been appointed the additional advocate general by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Sawhney’s name figures in serial number seven of the list of additional advocates general, deputy advocates general and government advocates issued for Jammu wing of the state High Court by the Law Department.
On Tuesday, Sawhney said, “Since July 2, I have not appeared in the case, which is being heard in Punjab’s Pathankot.” He said he was only a “chamber counsel” in the matter, and his father A K Sawhney is the main counsel.
Of the 10 prosecution witnesses, he said, he had got “only two examined”. The other eight, Sawhney said, were examined by his father.
Asked whether he will now withdraw his vakalatnama in the case involving rape and murder of an eight-year-old, Sawhney said there is no need for it, except that “I shall not appear in the case”. There should be no clash of interest, he said.
Sawhney said he has not been informed of the department to which he is allocated.
Hitting out at the Jammu and Kashmir government, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that PM Modi’s promises of Beti Bachao, triple talaq and women rights are all “lies”.
The eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua in Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later. Postmortem suggested she was raped before murder, and the state government handed over the probe to the Crime Branch, which arrested eight people, including four policemen.
Aseem Sawhney, a lawyer representing main accused in rape and murder of 8-year-old Muslim Bakerwal girl in Kathua has been appointed as Additional Advocate General by Jammu and Kashmir government... Beti Bachao is a bloody load of .. Modi talks about TT & Muslim Women All lies— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 18, 2018
The eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua in Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later. Postmortem suggested she was raped before murder, and the state government handed over the probe to the Crime Branch, which arrested eight people, including four policemen.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
