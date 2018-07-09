GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kathua Rape and Murder: Apex Court Orders Transfer of Accused to Gurdaspur Jail

The Supreme Court granted liberty to the litigants of the case to move Punjab and Haryana High Court in case they felt aggrieved by the trial court orders.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kathua Rape and Murder: Apex Court Orders Transfer of Accused to Gurdaspur Jail
File Photo of one of the accused in Kathua rape and murder case, Sanjhi Ram.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered transfer of the accused in the Kathua gang rape and murder case from Kathua prison in Jammu and Kashmir to Gurdaspur district jail in Punjab.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the J&K Police to file a supplementary charge sheet in the case within eight weeks. The apex court granted liberty to the litigants of the case to move Punjab and Haryana High Court in case they felt aggrieved by the trial court orders.

The bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, directed the Punjab and J&K governments to provide security to the trial judge and the Special Public Prosecutor of the case, respectively.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government shall ensure that family of the accused is allowed to meet the accused at Gurdaspur jail at its expenses," the top court said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Recommended For You

Photogallery