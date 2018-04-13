Kathua Rape Case Live Updates: CJI Urged to Take Suo Moto Cognisance of Kathua Lawyers' Conduct, PIL Likely

Kathua rape and murder case: A group of lawyers in the Supreme Court have requested Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to take suo moto cognisance of the conduct of lawyers in Kathua and a PIL in this regard is likely to be filed today. Even as the chorus for justice in Kathua rape case grows louder, the minor victim’s family is under threat. The sister of the eight-year-old girl, who was held captive, sedated and repeatedly raped before being killed, says her family received death threats recently. Speaking to News18 Network, she demanded death penalty for the accused. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi says she’ll work to amend the POCSO Act to make rape of children under 12 years punishable by death. The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area. A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.



Apr 13, 2018 11:23 am (IST) Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women.



I thank each and every one of you for your support. It shall not be in vain. pic.twitter.com/IWMtQSXV4m — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2018

Apr 13, 2018 11:22 am (IST) Hon PM sir, there isn’t a day when we don’t hear you speak about things that are important to you yet there are times when you are completely silent about things that are important to others. Please don’t let #Asifa be someone you choose to remain silent about. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 13, 2018

Apr 13, 2018 11:17 am (IST) Update on Unnao Rape Case | Meanwhile, a CBI team has reached Uttar Pradesh's Makhi village to record the statement of the Unnao rape survivor. The 18-year-old woman has accused Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. The FIR also names a co-accused, Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the woman to the MLA’s residence in Makhi on June 4, on the pretext of recommending a job for her from the legislator.

Apr 13, 2018 11:10 am (IST) A group of Supreme Court lawyers has requested the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance against lawyers' conduct in Kathua rape case. Advocate P V Dinesh mentions the case before the CJI and asks for action against Jammu lawyers for impeding justice. Hearing the issue, the CJI asks the group to bring "some material before" the court to proceed. A PIL is likely to be filed during the course of the day. "Me an my family feel completely unsafe. We are receiving threats from people," says the woman's uncle, who helped her report the matter.

Apr 13, 2018 10:54 am (IST) "It's a very heinous crime. I wish the perpetrators get punished for brutally killing a small eight-year-old girl. We had constituted an SIT of crime branch, which had conducted probe in a very professional manner. Let's see what happens in court, " said J&K DGP SP Vaid said, adding that the politics over the incident is unfortunate and should not happen. It is a very heinous crime, it can't get worse than this. The SIT has done a very professional job and filed chargesheet, now we hope justice will be done: SP Vaid, J&K DGP on #KathuaCase pic.twitter.com/qo9efMGPdO — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

Apr 13, 2018 10:49 am (IST) Belonging to the Muslim nomadic shepherd Bakarwal community, the eight-year-old girl's sister says that they have spent their lives roaming in the jungles with their cattle, but never have they felt such kind of fear that they are facing now. The chargesheet filed by the CBI stated the plot was carried to “dislodge the Bakarwal community in Rassana”, the village in Kathua district where the minor lived.

Apr 13, 2018 10:37 am (IST) Speaking to News18, the girl's sister says that the aggrieved family saw the victim's hand, leg and jaw broken. "We were not even allowed to bury her in our area. We were forced to consign the body to a grave far away. We want her tormentors to be hanged. We are satisfied with the investigation till now, but justice will only be delivered after those people are hanged," her sister says, adding that the family has also received threats.

Apr 13, 2018 10:27 am (IST) Maneka Gandhi asks for Death Penalty | Amid nationwide grief and anger over the gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, there is a move to change the law for sexual crimes against children to bring in the death penalty for child rape. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi in a video message said that she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years," said Maneka Gandhi.

Apr 13, 2018 10:25 am (IST) An eight-year-old girl was held captive, starved, sedated and repeatedly raped inside a ‘devisthan’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district before being murdered and dumped in a nearby forest. This was on January 17. Nearly three months later, India has finally woken up to the horror the child suffered, details of which have been chronicled in the chargesheet filed by the police. The abduction, rape and killing of the girl from the Bakherwal community was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the 15-page chargesheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch in the chief judicial magistrate's court said. It lists the caretaker of the Devisthan, a small temple, in Rassana village in Kathua, as the main conspirator behind the abduction, rape and killing.

Apr 13, 2018 10:22 am (IST) On the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, Rahul Gandhi said it was the right slogan and the Prime Minister must start work on 'Beti Bachao'. "Today, India's women are afraid of coming out in public. Women and girls are being killed and raped. We want that the government should resolve this issue so that the Indian women can come out on the roads and live a life free of fear.