Kathua Rape Case Live Updates: Victim's Sister Alleges Death Threats, Wants Accused to be Hanged

Maneka Gandhi asks for Death Penalty | Amid nationwide grief and anger over the gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, there is a move to change the law for sexual crimes against children to bring in the death penalty for child rape. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi in a video message said that she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years," said Maneka Gandhi.
Stay tuned for live updates:
An eight-year-old girl was held captive, starved, sedated and repeatedly raped inside a ‘devisthan’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district before being murdered and dumped in a nearby forest. This was on January 17. Nearly three months later, India has finally woken up to the horror the child suffered, details of which have been chronicled in the chargesheet filed by the police. The abduction, rape and killing of the girl from the Bakherwal community was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the 15-page chargesheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch in the chief judicial magistrate's court said. It lists the caretaker of the Devisthan, a small temple, in Rassana village in Kathua, as the main conspirator behind the abduction, rape and killing.
On the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, Rahul Gandhi said it was the right slogan and the Prime Minister must start work on 'Beti Bachao'. "Today, India's women are afraid of coming out in public. Women and girls are being killed and raped. We want that the government should resolve this issue so that the Indian women can come out on the roads and live a life free of fear.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate last night to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it's time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child). Amid slogans against the BJP and the Prime Minister during the march, Gandhi said the women of the country are afraid to go out today and the government must ensure their safety. Gandhi was joined by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra as also their children, besides scores of Congress leaders, party workers and others, who were seen shouting slogans, carrying candles and some even placards against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir while demanding urgent action against the perpetrators of two heinous gangrapes -- one in Unnao (UP) and the other in Kathua (J&K).
-
12 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 147/820.0 overs 151/920.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
-
11 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs DD 153/517.5 overs 60/46.0 oversRajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)
-
10 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 202/620.0 overs 205/519.5 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
-
09 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs SRH 125/920.0 overs 127/115.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
-
08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 176/720.0 overs 177/618.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets