1-min read

Kathua Rape Case: Maneka Gandhi Vows to Amend POCSO, Bring in Death Penalty for Child Rapists

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said she was "deeply disturbed" by the recent child rape cases, referring to the heinous sexual assaults on minor girls in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh and Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
File photo of Maneka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Following a public outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday declared that her ministry intends to amend the POCSO Act, making provision for death penalty in child rape cases.

"I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the (Women and Child Development) Ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years," the WCD Minister said in a video message.

Eight people, including mastermind Sanji Ram, have been charged with abduction, rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl from the Bakerwal community in Rasana village in January.

Investigations have revealed that the girl was held in a temple, drugged, repeatedly raped and finally murdered to scare the nomadic Muslim community out of the village.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

