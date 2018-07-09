English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kathua Rape Case: Only Lawyers For Accused, Prosecutors to be Present During Trial
The direction came after the counsel of Jammu and Kashmir informed a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that as many as seven lawyers each were accompanying the accused inside the court room.
News18 Creatives by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: Only the lawyers representing the accused in the brutal Kathua rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl will be allowed inside the district and session court at Pathankot, the Supreme Court said on Monday.
The direction came after the counsel of Jammu and Kashmir informed a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that as many as seven lawyers each were accompanying the accused inside the court room.
Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade and standing counsel Shoeb Alam, who submitted a status report to the court in a sealed cover, also alleged that the presence of so many lawyers on behalf of the accused was detrimental to fair trial as witnesses who were appearing before the judge for recording their statements were feeling threatened.
They said, at a given time, there were nearly 50 lawyers present in the court room to defend the accused in the case.
"We request the court to allow recording of statement and cross-examination of accused through video-conferencing. Otherwise the motive of in-camera trial gets defeated," Naphade said.
The apex court directed the district and sessions judge to observe "full court" in-camera trial during the hearing, in which only one lawyer representing the accused, special public prosecutor and public prosecutors and the court staff will be present in the court room.
The bench, however, said there was no need for recording the statements and cross-examination of the accused through video conferencing.
There are eight accused in the case, including one Sanji Ram, who is alleged to be the main culprit who had ordered kidnapping and murder of the girl belonging to the nomadic community.
The others are his son Vishal, his juvenile nephew, two special police officers including Deepak Khajuria alias 'Deepu', Parvesh Kumar alias 'Mannu' and two police officers who had allegedly destroyed the evidence in the case.
Also Watch
The direction came after the counsel of Jammu and Kashmir informed a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that as many as seven lawyers each were accompanying the accused inside the court room.
Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade and standing counsel Shoeb Alam, who submitted a status report to the court in a sealed cover, also alleged that the presence of so many lawyers on behalf of the accused was detrimental to fair trial as witnesses who were appearing before the judge for recording their statements were feeling threatened.
They said, at a given time, there were nearly 50 lawyers present in the court room to defend the accused in the case.
"We request the court to allow recording of statement and cross-examination of accused through video-conferencing. Otherwise the motive of in-camera trial gets defeated," Naphade said.
The apex court directed the district and sessions judge to observe "full court" in-camera trial during the hearing, in which only one lawyer representing the accused, special public prosecutor and public prosecutors and the court staff will be present in the court room.
The bench, however, said there was no need for recording the statements and cross-examination of the accused through video conferencing.
There are eight accused in the case, including one Sanji Ram, who is alleged to be the main culprit who had ordered kidnapping and murder of the girl belonging to the nomadic community.
The others are his son Vishal, his juvenile nephew, two special police officers including Deepak Khajuria alias 'Deepu', Parvesh Kumar alias 'Mannu' and two police officers who had allegedly destroyed the evidence in the case.
Also Watch
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Spanish Football Federation Names Luis Enrique as National Team Coach
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So