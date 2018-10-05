English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kathua Rape Case: SC Rejects Accused’s Plea for Fresh Probe
One of the accused in the Kathua gang rape and murder case had filed petition for fresh investigation on grounds that the earlier probe was motivated.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea by an accused in the sensational Kathua gang rape and murder case seeking fresh investigation in the matter on grounds that the probe conducted earlier was allegedly motivated.
A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud also dismissed a separate plea filed by two other accused in the case seeking transfer of the investigation in the matter to an independent agency.
The bench, while rejecting both the pleas, said the accused could raise this issue before the lower court during the ongoing trial.
The state police's crime branch, which probed the case, filed the main charge sheet against seven people and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile revealing chilling details about how the minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped inside a place of worship before being killed.
