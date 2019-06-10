Kathua Rape Case Verdict LIVE: Temple Priest, 2 Others Escape Noose, Get Life Term; 5-Year Jail for 3 Others

Six of the seven accused in the horrific gangrape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua were convicted by a court in Pathankot on Monday. A seventh accused, Vishal — son of main accused Sanji Ram — was acquitted by the court, giving him the 'benefit of doubt'. The girl was kidnapped on January 10 that year and was raped in a village temple, exclusively manned by priest and main accused Sanji Ram. She was later murdered. The motive was said to be Ram’s long-standing hatred for the Bakarwals, the nomadic community to which the little girl belonged. News18 reporter journeyed with the Bakarwals last year to get a closer understanding of how the horrific crime impacted an entire community.
Event Highlights
They have been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each for murder. Three accomplices — Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma — who were convicted for destruction of evidence have been handed over five years imprisonment, they said.
As the court has announced the quantum of punishment for the six convicts in the Kathua rape and murder case, the prosecution will reportedly file petition over the acquittal of the priest's son Vishal and will challenge his age as he is said to be a juvenile. The prosecution will also plead for a death sentence to the convicts.
Quantum of Punishment Announced |Three main convicts in the Kathua rape and murder case, including temple priest Sanji Ram and his nephew Pravesh Kumar, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for offnece under Sec 302 of the RPC. The three cops who have been convicted in the case have each been sentenced to five years in jail. The convicted cops are head constable Anand Dutta,Tilak Raj and Surender Verma.
The accused face minimum life imprisonment and maximum death penalty. The court also framed charges of destruction of evidence and causing hurt by poisoning under Section 328 of the RPC. The two policemen — Raj and Datta — were also charged under Section 161 (public servant taking illegal gratification) of the RPC.
Nobel laureate and Child Rights activist Kailash Satyarthi has welcomed the verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case."I welcome the #KathuaCase verdict but over 1 lakh daughters still await justice in our courts. It is time to stop child rape through strong legal deterrent and social action (sic)," Satyarthi said in a tweet.
Neighbours said she was always dressed in floral frocks, that her big dark brown eyes and thick black hair made her the neighbourhood's favourite. “Such a beautiful girl,” one of them said. Her's was a familiar face in Rasana, a small neighbourhood in Hira Nagar, Kathua, only accessible to the outside world through a bone-jarring journey on rutted, dirt roads. News18 visited the village last year where the gruesome rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl took place.
Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat remained the face of the Kathua gang-rape and murder trial even though the victim’s family sacked her in November last year, alleging she had appeared for just two out of hundreds of hearings in the special court in Pathankot.
According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death. The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in Punjab, about 100km from Jammu and 30km from Kathua, after the Supreme Court ordered that the case be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir.
Mehbooba Welcomes Verdict | Welcoming the verdict, the then J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti put out a statement on Twitter saying it was high time “we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment”.
Six of seven accused on trial for the brutal gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua have been convicted. Among those convicted are main accused Sanji Ram, Parvesh Kumar, special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, sub-inspector Anand Dutta, and head constable Tilak Raj. Sanji Ram’s son Vishal Jangotra is the only one to have been let off due to lack of evidence. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced at 2pm.
Main accused - temple priest Sanji Ram - is among six men convicted for the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Ram is a retired revenue official. He was the main conspirator who incited his nephew, an alleged minor, to abduct the eight-year-old girl as revenge from the Bakarwals, nomadic tribe.
Advocate Mubeen Farooqui, who's representing victim's family, confirmed that the three accused - Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria, Parvesh Kumar - have been convicted under Sections 302 (Murder) and 376-D (Gang Rape) of the Ranbir Penal Code. Surendra Verma, Tilak Raj and Anand Dutta have been convicted under Section 201, which pertains to the destruction of evidence.
People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the judgement saying, "High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8-year-old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment."
The victim's former counsel in the case, Deepika Rajawat, expresses her jubilation over the verdict. "It’s a big day and a victory for all of us. We must salute the Crime Branch for conducting the investigations in a professional manner," she tells CNN-News18. Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat had remained the face of the Kathua gang-rape and murder trial even though the victim’s family sacked her in November last year.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hails the verdict and says, "The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no word of condemnation are enough."
File photo of Sanji Ram, the mastermind of the Kathua rape and murder case.
The in-camera trial in the case ended on June 3, when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh had announced that the verdict was likely to be delivered on June 10. Elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the court and in Kathua in view of the pronouncement of the judgment. The situation will be monitored closely, they said.
According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.
The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in neighbouring state of Punjab, about 100 km from Jammu and 30 km from Kathua, after the Supreme Court ordered that the case be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court order came after lawyers in Kathua prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the sensational case, which shocked the nation. The prosecution team in the case comprised JK Chopra, SS Basra and Harminder Singh.
The Crime Branch arrested village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma. Head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested.
Charges of rape and murder were framed by the district and sessions judge against seven out of the eight accused. The trial against the juvenile is yet to begin as his petition on determining his age is to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
All the accused, barring the juvenile, were shifted to Gurdaspur jail following an intervention by the Supreme Court which also restricted appearance of the defence lawyers and limited it to one or maximum of two per accused.
The charge sheet said the girl had gone missing while grazing horses. Investigators said the accused juvenile had abducted the girl under the pretext of helping her find her horses. The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, it said.
The case had become a bone of contention between the then ruling alliance partners PDP and the BJP after two ministers of the saffron party, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused arrested by the state crime branch.
