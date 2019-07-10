Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kathua Rape Victim's Father Moves Punjab HC, Challenges Acquittal of One of the Accused

The petitioner has requested the court to enhance the sentence of Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar from life imprisonment to capital punishment, his counsel Utsav Bains said.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kathua Rape Victim's Father Moves Punjab HC, Challenges Acquittal of One of the Accused
Kathua rape case main convict Sanjhi Ram being taken to the District and Sessions Court in Pathankot, Punjab. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Chandigarh: The father of an eight-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district last year, moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday seeking enhancement of sentence imposed on six convicts and also challenging the acquittal of one accused.

The petitioner has requested the court to enhance the sentence of Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar from life imprisonment to capital punishment, his counsel Utsav Bains said.

"It is rarest of the rare case and as per the standards set by the Supreme Court, that case of rape and murder by a gang of a minor child comes under this category more so when the manner of committing crime exhibits complete insensitivity, cruelty, depravity and perversion," the petition stated.

The petitioner has also requested the court to enhance the sentence of three other convicts — Surinder Kumar, Tilak Raj and Anand Dutta — from five years in jail to life imprisonment.

Last month, a court in Pathankot had awarded life imprisonment till last breath to Sanji Ram, the mastermind and caretaker of the 'devasthanam' (temple) where the crime took place in January last year, Deepak Khajuria, a special police officer, and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian for the gang-rape and murder of the minor.

They were convicted under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) sections relating to criminal conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, gang-rape, destruction of evidence, drugging the victim and common intention.

The trial court, while acquitting Vishal Jangotra, son of Sanji Ram, had sentenced three other men — sub inspector Anand Dutta, head constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma — to five years in jail.

According to a charge sheet filed in April last year, the eight-year-old girl was kidnapped on January 10 and was raped in captivity in a small village temple, exclusively manned by Ram, after keeping her sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.

"We have also appealed against the wrongful acquittal of Vishal Jangotra in the case," the counsel said.

The father of the deceased girl has also sought exemplary compensation for the family, Bains said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram