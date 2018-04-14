Now, BJP Workers Ban CPM Members Day After Boycott Posters Spring Up in Kerala

A poster war seems to have begun between CPM and BJP workers in Kerala after the local members of the saffron party put up notices outside their houses banning CPM from entering their houses in Chengannur town.BJP leaders started circulating pictures of the notices hours after some houses in Kollakadav area banned entry of saffron party workers in the backdrop of horrific rape-murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.The subject of BJP's handwritten posters varied from CPM state secretary’s statement on army men to the incident where a pregnant woman lost her baby after allegedly being kicked by CPM workers.A day earlier, notices sprung up in front of homes and buildings of nearly eight houses in Kollakadav. The text on them varied, but they all had the same message. "There are young girls in this house. BJP cadre please stay outside the gate," read one banner.The posters were apparently put up by CPM’s Students Federation of India. However, as soon as the pictures went viral on social media, a source said that the top brass of the Left party asked the members to remove the notices.When a senior CPM leader was contacted on the matter, he denied of any removal notification being issued. “We don't have any information about the posters. Why should we paste such anonymous posters?" he asked.Even as the anger over Kathua incident is palpable among Kerala residents, the ‘poster war’ has begun between the parties ahead of the bypoll to Assembly seats. Though, the date of the by-election is yet to be announced, the campaign of the three has almost reached its peak. The elections were necessitated after the death of CPM MLA on January 14.