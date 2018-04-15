English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kathua Redux in Surat? Minor's Body With 86 Injuries Found Near Cricket Field, Rape Suspected
The body of an unidentified minor girl was found from Bhestan locality in Gujarat's Surat earlier this month with "86 injury marks" and officials suspect that she had been held captive, tortured and raped over a period of time, a police officer said.
Image for representation. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
New Delhi: As anger grips the nation over the gruesome rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Kathua, a similar case has been reported in Gujarat’s Surat.
The body of an unidentified minor girl was found from Bhestan locality in Gujarat's Surat earlier this month with "86 injury marks" and officials suspect that she had been held captive, tortured and raped over a period of time, a police officer said on Sunday.
The body of the girl, believed be in the age group of 9 to 11 years, was spotted lying in bushes in a cricket ground in the locality on April 6 by some passersby, who informed police.
"The police are yet to identify the girl. We have taken the help of print as well as social media, like WhatsApp, to spread her pictures with the hope that someone who knows her would identify her," said Pandesara police station inspector KB Jhala.
Ganesh Govekar, a doctor at the city civil hospital where the postmortem was conducted, said there were as many as 86 injury marks on the body of the girl.
"Going by the nature of the injuries, they seem to be caused in the period ranging from one week to one day prior to the recovery of the body, suggesting that the girl might have been held captive, tortured and possibly raped," said Dr Govekar.
Police have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for anyone coming forward to give information about the girl. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been roped in in the investigation.
Police have registered a case under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 376 (Punishment for rape), and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against unidentified persons.
The case comes amid massive outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua allegedly by a temple head and his accomplices to scare away the victim’s nomadic community.
(With PTI inputs)
