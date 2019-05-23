English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Katihar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Katihar (कटिहार) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Katihar (कटिहार) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Katihar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.26%. The estimated literacy level of Katihar is 54.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tarik Anwar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,14,740 votes which was 11.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 44.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Nikhil Kumar Choudhary of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 14,015 votes which was 1.93% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 37.23% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.95% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Katihar was: Tarik Anwar (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,69,044 men, 6,77,392 women and 42 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Katihar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Katihar is: 25.5434 87.569
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कटिहार, बिहार (Hindi); কটিহার, বিহার (Bengali); कटिहार, बिहार (Marathi); કટિહાર, બિહાર (Gujarati); கட்டிஹார், பீகார் (Tamil); కటీహార్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕಟಿಹಾರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കതിഹർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
JD(U)
Dulal Chandra Goswami
JD(U)
Dulal Chandra Goswami
LEADING
In 2009, Nikhil Kumar Choudhary of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 14,015 votes which was 1.93% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 37.23% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Katihar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJSP
--
--
Ganga Kebat
BBC
--
--
Basukinath Sah
BMP
--
--
Marang Hansda
IND
--
--
Samir Kumar Jha
PPI(D)
--
--
Abdur Rahman
BSP
--
--
Shivnandan Mandal
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JD(U)
--
--
Dulal Chandra Goswami
NCP
--
--
Muhammad Shakur
INC
--
--
Shah Tariq Anwar
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.95% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Katihar was: Tarik Anwar (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,69,044 men, 6,77,392 women and 42 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Katihar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Katihar is: 25.5434 87.569
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कटिहार, बिहार (Hindi); কটিহার, বিহার (Bengali); कटिहार, बिहार (Marathi); કટિહાર, બિહાર (Gujarati); கட்டிஹார், பீகார் (Tamil); కటీహార్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕಟಿಹಾರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കതിഹർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results