Katihar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Katihar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RJSP -- -- Ganga Kebat BBC -- -- Basukinath Sah BMP -- -- Marang Hansda IND -- -- Samir Kumar Jha PPI(D) -- -- Abdur Rahman BSP -- -- Shivnandan Mandal NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Dulal Chandra Goswami NCP -- -- Muhammad Shakur INC -- -- Shah Tariq Anwar

11. Katihar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.26%. The estimated literacy level of Katihar is 54.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tarik Anwar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,14,740 votes which was 11.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 44.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Nikhil Kumar Choudhary of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 14,015 votes which was 1.93% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 37.23% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.95% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Katihar was: Tarik Anwar (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,69,044 men, 6,77,392 women and 42 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Katihar is: 25.5434 87.569Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कटिहार, बिहार (Hindi); কটিহার, বিহার (Bengali); कटिहार, बिहार (Marathi); કટિહાર, બિહાર (Gujarati); கட்டிஹார், பீகார் (Tamil); కటీహార్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕಟಿಹಾರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കതിഹർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam)