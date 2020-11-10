Katoria Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Katoria (कटोरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Banka district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Banka. Katoria is part of 27. Banka Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.17%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,51,287 eligible electors, of which 1,32,895 were male, 1,18,264 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,32,942 eligible electors, of which 1,24,185 were male, 1,08,754 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,153 eligible electors, of which 99,156 were male, 86,997 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Katoria in 2015 was 52. In 2010, there were 31.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sweety Sima Hembram of RJD won in this seat by defeating Nikki Hembram of BJP by a margin of 10,337 votes which was 7.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 41.35% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sonelal Hembram of BJP won in this seat defeating Suklal Besara of RJD by a margin of 8,763 votes which was 10.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.95% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 162. Katoria Assembly segment of Banka Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Giridhari Yadav won the Banka Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Banka Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Katoria are: Kumari Archana (LJP), Brahmdev Ray (BSP), Manoj Yadav (JDU), Ramdeo Yadav (RJD), Shailendra Kumar Singh (RLSP), Amrit Tanti (BHDP), Kabindra Pandit (SUCI), Kumod Kumar (RJLPS), Nand Kishore Pandit (JNP), Bhola Pd Yadav (BSLP), Muneshwar Prasad Yadav (PBP), Vishnu Lal Marandi (AKP), Binod Pandit (IND), Swati Kumari (IND), Heman Besra (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.99%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.85%, while it was 45.76% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 261 polling stations in 162. Katoria constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 228. In 2010 there were 207 polling stations.

Extent:

162. Katoria constituency comprises of the following areas of Banka district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Katoria and Bounsi. It shares an inter-state border with Banka.

Katoria seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Katoria is 845.3 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Katoria is: 24°42'58.3"N 86°50'30.1"E.

