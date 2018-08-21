GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KAU Recruitment 2018: 15 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before September 7

Kerala Agricultural University aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 1 year in various departments at Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) Pilicode.

Updated:August 21, 2018, 6:07 PM IST
KAU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 15 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor at Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) has begun on the official website of the Kerala Agricultural University, Pilicode - kau.in.

The varsity aims to engage selected candidates on contact basis for a period of 1 year in various departments at RARS Pilicode.

Interested candidates can walk-in interview for the post on 14th September 2018 and email their application on or before 7th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for KAU Recruitment2018 for Assistant Professor posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kau.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Personal data sheet’on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on excel file under ‘Assistant Professors (contract) at RARS, Pilicode’
Step 4 – Fill the file with required details
Step 5 – Email your application form to rarspil@kau.in

Direct Link - http://www.kau.in/sites/default/files/announcements/asst_prof.xlsx

Date, Time and Venue of Walk-in Interview:
Venue of Interview: Regional Agricultural Research Station, Pilicode situated at Payyanur- Cheruvathur National Highway (NH66), Kasaragod district
Date and time of Interview: 14th September 2018, 10:00 AM

KAU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 15
Agricultural Statistics -1
Plant Pathology – 1
Agronomy – 2
Agronomy/Agricultural Meteorology – 1
Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry – 1
Agricultural Extension – 1
Agricultural Engineering – 1
Agricultural Entomology – 1
Agricultural Microbiology – 1
Plant Physiology – 1
Plant Breeding & Genetics – 1
Veterinary and Animal Management - 1
Horticulture - 1

Official Advertisement:
http://www.kau.in/sites/default/files/announcements/notification0001.pdf

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a daily pay of Rs.1,400 subject to a maximum pay of Rs.35,000 per month.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

