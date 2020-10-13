'Kaun Bol Rahe Ho Bhai?': Lawyer's Response at Virtual Hearing Baffles Supreme Court Judge

"Kaun bol rahe ho bhai (Who are you, brother)?", a lawyer asked a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday at a virtual hearing, leading to a bizarre situation.

The drama unfolded before a bench headed by Justice Uday U Lalit after proceedings that were being conducted through video-conferencing were disrupted due to technical issues.

Unable to connect through video, the bench asked the court staff to get the lawyer on the phone to continue the hearing. A call was made and the lawyer picked up. With the lawyer on loudspeaker, Justice Lalit bombarded him with a series of pointed questions relating to the case.

After Justice Lalit was done with his questioning, the response was, however, unanticipated.

The lawyer, who had failed to identify the caller, replied: "Bhai sahab, aapne bahut sawal kar liya. Ab aap mere ek sawal ka jawab dijiye: aap kaun bol rahe hain? Kaun bol rahe ho bhai? (Brother, you have asked me too many questions. Now it is your turn to answer one: who are you?)"

This left Justice Lalit baffled. Court staff were numb as well. The judge then asked the staff if they did not care to inform the person from where the call was being made to him.

After the staff members apologised, the bench decided to move on to the next case after disconnecting the call.