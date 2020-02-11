Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Kaushal Kumar Mishra (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kaushal Kumar Mishra of BJP is Trailing
Live election result status of Kaushal Kumar Mishra (कौशल कुमार मिश्रा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Seelampur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kaushal Kumar Mishra has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Kaushal Kumar Mishra (कौशल कुमार मिश्रा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Seelampur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kaushal Kumar Mishra has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Kaushal Kumar Mishra is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Seelampur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. Kaushal Kumar Mishra's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 52 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 69 lakh which includes Rs. 21 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 48 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4.3 lakh of which Rs. 4.3 lakh is self income. Kaushal Kumar Mishra's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Seelampur are: Mohd Afzal (BSP), Abdul Rehman (AAP), Kaushal Kumar Mishra (BJP), Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad (INC), Rahisuddin Ahmad (BMP), Sukhdeb Singh Singh (RJP).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Kaushal Kumar Mishra (BJP) in 2020 Seelampur elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida