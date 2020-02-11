Kaushal Kumar Mishra (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kaushal Kumar Mishra of BJP is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Kaushal Kumar Mishra is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Seelampur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. Kaushal Kumar Mishra's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 52 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 69 lakh which includes Rs. 21 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 48 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4.3 lakh of which Rs. 4.3 lakh is self income. Kaushal Kumar Mishra's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Seelampur are: Mohd Afzal (BSP), Abdul Rehman (AAP), Kaushal Kumar Mishra (BJP), Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad (INC), Rahisuddin Ahmad (BMP), Sukhdeb Singh Singh (RJP).

