Kavita Kaushik Supports Rakhi Sawant After Raghav Chadha Taunt Sidhu Using Her Name

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson, Raghav Chadha, has come under fire for his tweet in which he compared Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with actress Rakhi Sawant. While people from the political circles, especially, the opposition parties criticised Chaddha for spoiling the name of Rakhi. Several film and TV actors have also taken a strong stand against it. Actress Kavita Kaushik retweeted journalist Rohini Singh’s tweet condemning the AAP spokesperson’s misogynistic remarks and went on to term Rakhi Sawant the “most hardworking” entertainer.

“Rakhi Sawant- the most hard working person who gives her hundred percent loyalty and effort to each project she takes, turning a dull flop show into an entertaining one, she is a compliment compared to the hateful fake counter parts!,” Kaushik said on Twitter.

Rakhi Sawant- the most hard working who gives her hundred percent loyalty and effort to each project she takes, turning a dull flop show into an entertaining one, she is a compliment compared to the hateful fake counter parts! https://t.co/UQr95AL37B— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 17, 2021

Rakhi has also hit back at Chadha for unnecessarily using her name to settle scores with Sidhu. “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Or else I will strip you,” the 42-year-old said in her eccentric style. She went on to add that the AAP spokesperson needed to require her name to trend on Twitter.

She also thanked Kavita Kaushik for supporting her. “Kavita is my life. Kavita Kaushik is the best human being and she is also a very good Yoga practitioner. I love her and she is the best actress,” Rakhi said.

Meanwhile, Chadha has not made any comment on the issue or tendered an apology. His tweet is also still available on his account.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

The controversy erupted when the AAP spokesperson was responding to Sidhu’s criticism over the three farm laws. Sidhu, in a video tweet, asked whether the Arvind Kejriwal government had de-notified the agricultural laws passed by the Central government. Chadha, while responding to Sidhu’s, called him the “Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics”.

