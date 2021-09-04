KBC 13: Ganguly, Sehwag Struggle to Answer This question on Dhoni

Former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag graced the special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 aired on Friday. Both Sehwag and Ganguly, who is currently the president of BCCI, shared several enjoyable moments with host Amitabh Bachchan during the show. The duo won Rs 25 lakh in the game show and the amount will be used for their respective non-profits.

Ganguly and Sehwag exhausted all four of their lifelines during the episode. They used one of their lifelines for a question related to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. During the episode, Sehwag and Ganguly were asked, “Travis Dowlin was which former Indian captain’s only international wicket?” The four options were MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid.

Both Ganguly and Sehwag were initially confused and then gave contrasting answers. Ganguly named Gavaskar whereas Sehwag went for Azharuddin. Since they were not sure about their answers, they opted to use a lifeline - Ask the Expert.

The expert during the episode told them that Dhoni is the correct answer. The expert even recalled the incident when Dhoni had taken the wicket. During Champions Trophy 2009, India was playing against West Indies when Dhoni decided to bowl. He handed over his wicket keeping gloves to Dinesh Karthik. Dhoni clean bowled Dowlin in the match during his spell of just two overs.

Dhoni during his career had also taken the wicket of Kevin Pieterson in a Test match, but the decision was overruled through DRS.

Both Sehwag and Ganguly shared light-hearted moments and several anecdotes about their cricketing journey with Amitabh Bachchan during the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode. Sehwag also teased Ganguly by mentioning India’s former coach Greg Chappel. The two were involved in a dispute following which Ganguly was removed as the captain and then dropped from both ODI and Test teams.

