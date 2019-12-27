Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

KBC Fame MP Govt Official Suspended over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post

Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar on December 23 had been accused of using an expletive with religious undertones while replying to a man who had commented on the encroachment removal carried out in Karahal area.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
KBC Fame MP Govt Official Suspended over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post
Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter account

Sheopur (MP): A woman Madhya Pradesh revenue department official, who had earlier won Rs 50 lakh on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'KBC', was placed under suspension for uploading an "objectionable" comment on Facebook, a senior official said on Friday.

Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar, posted in Sheopur, uploaded the post on December 23 while replying to a man who had commented on the encroachment removal carried out in Karahal area here, the official said.

She is accused of a using an expletive with religious undertones in her post. Divisional Commissioner of Chambal Renu Tiwari on Thursday suspended Tomar after she replied to a show-cause notice issued on the matter on Tuesday, he said.

Tomar is famous for having won Rs 50 lakh as a contestant on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' almost a decade ago. She had also hit the headlines when she wrote to Prime

Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 claiming she was being subjected to "repeated transfers".

"On the basis of the tehsildar's reply and report of the Sheopur collector, the divisional commissioner found Tomar guilty of violating Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Rules 1966 and placed her under suspension with immediate effect," said District Collector Pratibha Pal.

Tomar was unavailable for comment. However, after the controversy erupted, Tomar had taken to Facebook on December 24 to inform "this is probably my last post, who has seen tomorrow....".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram