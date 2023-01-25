In a setback to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to organise Republic Day celebrations, including the parade, as per the Centre’s guidelines.

Amid the row over the state government informing Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that the Republic Day celebrations will be held at Raj Bhavan, the court noted that the celebrations proposed by the state are not in a “grand manner befitting the majesty of the occasion". It also asked the government to allow people to witness the celebrations and left the choice of the venue to the state government.

“The Government for the State of Telangana is thus directed to celebrate the Republic Day 26th January, 2023 as per the Guidelines of the Government of India". The Court directed the Advocate General to communicate the order immediately to the state government so that the “Government can make arrangements for Republic Day celebrations tomorrow as per the Guidelines of the Government of India," the Bench of Justice P Madhavi Devi ordered.

The order came after a petitioner, Srinivas, brought to the court’s notice that the government discontinued the practice of organising Republic Day celebrations in Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, and argued that this goes against the spirit of Republic Day celebrations.

The State government submitted before the High Court that the event being a State function, it was being organised at the Raj Bhavan for the past two years where the Governor unfurls the national flag and senior officials of the government were in attendance. This year also, the Republic Day event is being conducted at the Raj Bhavan and there would be a web telecast of the programme.

The court dismissed the submission of the state government that the parade was not being organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic protocol.

Last year, the government had asked Governor to hoist the national flag in Raj Bhavan in view of Covid-19 situation. The government had also not approved the speech of Governor and she had delivered her own speech, triggering a row between the two.

Soundararajan had taken exception to the conduct of Republic Day celebrations in Raj Bhavan and pointed out that the celebrations in other states were organised like in the past.

With the government issuing orders for Republic Day celebrations this year too in Raj Bhavan, this has reportedly angered the Governor. She was understood to have taken a decision to bring the issue to the notice of the Centre.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has also criticised the action of the state government.

“President and all states will celebrate Republic Day except Telangana where repressive BRS government confined governor to Raj Bhavan," he tweeted. The BJP leader said that this amounts to disrespect of Indian Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. “Kalvakuntla constitution is in vogue here. Democracy needs to be restored," he added.

The relations between Raj Bhavan and the BRS government are not on the best of terms with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan complaining of protocol not being followed with regard to her office, while K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government has reservation about some Bills pending with the Governor and her style of functioning.

On January 19, the Governor again alleged that protocol is not being followed and that she did not receive any communication from the government on conducting the Republic Day event.

In a face-off with Rao-led government, Soundararajan in November last expressed doubt that her phones were being tapped.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here