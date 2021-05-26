KCR Asks Junior Doctors to Call Off Strike; Telangana Cabinet Meet Over Agri Issues, Lockdown on May 30

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the Junior and Senior Resident Doctors in the state to call off their strike and resume the duties keeping in view the overall public health and the existing coronavirus pandemic situation in the state. KCR held a review meeting with the health officials at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on the current coronavirus situation, vaccination programme and other issues. In the meeting, the officials brought to the notice of the chief minister the junior doctor’s strike.

Telangana Junior and Senior Resident Doctors on Wednesday held protests and boycotted services (non-emergency) against “non-fulfillment" of the promises made by the state government. The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) had earlier said it would boycott services from May 26 demanding fulfillment of demands including hike in stipend. A representative of the Junior Doctors Association said they boycotted elective services except emergency and ICU duties. He said they issued a strike notice on May 10 but there was no response from the state government.

Advising them to join duty immediately, the chief minister in a statement said, “Responding to the issues raised by the junior doctors, the chief minister said, “If the junior doctor’s demands are justified, the government has no objection to solve them. They can bring those demands to the government and get them solved. But it is not proper to abstain from duties now and then under the pretext of strike without even understanding the time and situation and causing inconvenience to people time and again."

Rao said the government had never discriminated against the junior doctors and their problems were all solved in the past and the government is ready to solve their just demands now. The officials brought to the notice of the chief minister that Junior Doctors are getting a high stipend compared to other states.

The chief minister has decided to increase the honorarium paid to the senior residents by 15 per cent and extend the senior residents’ honorarium to post graduate medical students who are engaged in Covid-19 duties, the statement said.

He instructed that better medical facilities should be provided to Junior Doctors and their family members at the NIMS.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to take measures so that the ex-gratia amount being extended as per the guidelines should be handed over immediately as per the junior Doctors’ demand.

The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM’s Secretary, CMO Special Officer (Covid) Rajasekhar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) S.A.M Rizvi, DME Ramesh Reddy, Director of Health Srinivasa Rao, CM OSD Gangadhar were part of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has decided to hold a State Cabinet meeting on May 30 at 2 PM. In the meeting, the Cabinet would discuss agriculture, crops in the State, the ongoing Paddy procurement process, availability of seeds and fertilisers, curbing the supply of spurious seeds, Corona, Lockdown and other subjects.

