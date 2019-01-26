KCR Continues Winning Streak as TRS Sweeps Second Phase of Panchayat Elections

: Telangana Rastra Samiti continues its winning streak in local body elections. The second phase of panchayat elections witnessed the victory of TRS candidates in majority gram panchayats.In the second phase, elections were conducted in 4135-gram panchayats, where 788 sarpanch's and 10317 ward members were elected unanimously.In 3342 panchayats, 10317 sarpanch candidates and 26209 ward members contested in the second phase of elections. Of the total figure, 2608 panchayats were won by candidates from the ruling party. The Congress saw victory among 833 of its candidates, while 39 TDP supported candidates emerged victoriously.BJP candidates won in 37 panchayats, CMI in 13 and CPM in 24 panchayats. On the other hand, Independent candidates won in 560 panchayats.In the first and second phase of elections combined, TRS won in majority number of panchayats, totalling to 5234. Congress won in 1691 villages, TDP in 65, BJP in 10, CPI in 31, CPM in 55 and Independents in 1309 gram panchayats.The TRS has shown its strengths in all districts. In Medak, Nalgonda, Siricilla, Siddipet and Warangal, the TRS has won in 100 plus panchayats.The Congress, emerging runner up in the elections, has 55 panchayats in Ranga Reddy, 54 in Kama Reddy and 51 in Vikarabad districts.The TDP won 19 sarpanches seats in Khammam district, where the party already has two MLA seats.The Third and last phase of elections will be conducted in the 30th of this month.All the MLAs who won in the recent elections have taken the responsibility of their party candidates.Kalabai, a sarpanch contestant from Mutnoor of Adilabad district committed suicide upon the news of her loss in the elections.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.