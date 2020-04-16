Take the pledge to vote

KCR Convenes High-level Meeting with Ministers on April 20 to Decide on Lockdown Terms in Telangana

In a review meeting, KCR on Wednesday said that the lockdown will be implemented in the state as per the guidelines given by the Centre and will be subject to changes accordingly.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 16, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
KCR Convenes High-level Meeting with Ministers on April 20 to Decide on Lockdown Terms in Telangana
National Disaster Response Force disinfects an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Hyderabad, on April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for a meeting with his Council of Ministers on April 19 to discuss matters relating the lockdown and preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Union government issued the guidelines for the extension of the lockdown on Wednesday and announced partial relaxation in some sectors from April 20 in case infections are arrested in these zones.

The Telangana cabinet is expected to discuss on whether the lockdown should be relaxed after April 20.

In a high-level review meeting, KCR on Wednesday said that the lockdown will be implemented in the state as per the guidelines given by the Centre and will be subject to changes accordingly.

Meanwhile, six new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total to 650. So far, 118 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital. Officials said another 128 were being discharged on Thursday.

Currently, 514 people in different hospitals are being treated for the virus.

Meanwhile, the government is conducting a door-to-door survey in containment areas in all 23 districts of the state.

