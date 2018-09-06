English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KCR Keeps Date With 'Lucky 6', Dissolves Telangana Assembly and Calls For Early Polls
At a massive rally this Sunday in the state capital, the TRS Chief, while presenting his government's report card, dropped hints that the party may decide to de-link Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
Telangana CM KC Rao with Governor Narasimhan.
Loading...
New Delhi: Ending days of speculation, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has recommended dissolution of the state Assembly, paving the way for snap polls in the state.
The state cabinet met in Hyderabad Thursday afternoon to clear the proposal for early polls. The term of the Telangana Assembly ends in May next year.
Earlier there were reports that KCR, a firm believer in astrology, will hold the cabinet meeting at 6:45 in the morning to coincide with Aja Ekadashi Mahurat, which ends at 9:31 in the morning. According to astrologers, 6 is KCR’s lucky number.
KCR met Governor ESL Narasimhan after the Cabinet meeting and informed him about the decision to dissolve the Assembly.
At a massive rally this Sunday in the state capital, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Chief had presented a report card of his government’s performance in the last four and a half years. He had also dropped hints that the party may decide to de-link Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
The Congress has said it will approach the courts and Election Commission against holding of the elections till the time revised list of voters is published.
"We will request the EC not to club the Telangana polls with the elections to four states in December and delay them so that time is available for us to ensure voters’ lists are not doctored," senior Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy had earlier told the media.
If their requests are not met, the party he added will take the "legal route" and move the court.
The TRS would like the state Assembly polls to be held together with Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh slated for December this year.
The TRS worry also is that should elections to Telangana Assembly be held alongside Lok Sabha polls as they have been held in united Andhra Pradesh since 1999, the Congress projection of Rahul Gandhi as the PM face could affect it adversely.
Since the BJP is not a potent force in Telangana, KCR does not want to risk people voting for the Congress.
If elections are held along with the three north Indian states, Telangana for geographical reasons will be seen as an indicator of the mood in the peninsula where the BJP is attempting to expand its political footprint.
At the Sunday rally, Rao had however attempted to dispel rumours of a pre-poll tie up with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls invoking “Telangana pride” against the “slavery of Delhi parties”.
The state cabinet met in Hyderabad Thursday afternoon to clear the proposal for early polls. The term of the Telangana Assembly ends in May next year.
Earlier there were reports that KCR, a firm believer in astrology, will hold the cabinet meeting at 6:45 in the morning to coincide with Aja Ekadashi Mahurat, which ends at 9:31 in the morning. According to astrologers, 6 is KCR’s lucky number.
KCR met Governor ESL Narasimhan after the Cabinet meeting and informed him about the decision to dissolve the Assembly.
At a massive rally this Sunday in the state capital, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Chief had presented a report card of his government’s performance in the last four and a half years. He had also dropped hints that the party may decide to de-link Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
The Congress has said it will approach the courts and Election Commission against holding of the elections till the time revised list of voters is published.
"We will request the EC not to club the Telangana polls with the elections to four states in December and delay them so that time is available for us to ensure voters’ lists are not doctored," senior Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy had earlier told the media.
If their requests are not met, the party he added will take the "legal route" and move the court.
The TRS would like the state Assembly polls to be held together with Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh slated for December this year.
The TRS worry also is that should elections to Telangana Assembly be held alongside Lok Sabha polls as they have been held in united Andhra Pradesh since 1999, the Congress projection of Rahul Gandhi as the PM face could affect it adversely.
Since the BJP is not a potent force in Telangana, KCR does not want to risk people voting for the Congress.
If elections are held along with the three north Indian states, Telangana for geographical reasons will be seen as an indicator of the mood in the peninsula where the BJP is attempting to expand its political footprint.
At the Sunday rally, Rao had however attempted to dispel rumours of a pre-poll tie up with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls invoking “Telangana pride” against the “slavery of Delhi parties”.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Karan Johar's Advice on How to Deal with Trolls, His Answer is Gold
- Nick's Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Breaks Her Silence on His Engagement with Priyanka
- First Photos of Brie Larson as MCU's Captain Marvel is Here; See Pics
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...