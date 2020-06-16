KCR, G Kishen Reddy & Leaders Across Political Spectrum Condole Death of Army officer Santosh Babu

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and leaders of several parties on Tuesday condoled the death of Army officer Santosh Babu, who hails from Suryapet district in the state, in a violent face-off with Chinese troops, and hailed his supreme sacrifice.

Rao said the Army officer has sacrificed his life for the nation.

An official release said Rao conveyed his condolences to the family members of Santosh Babu and announced that the state government would extend all support to them.

He instructed Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who hails from Suryapet, to be present as the state governments representative, for receiving the mortal remains of the departed Army officer and till the completion of the funeral.

Kishan Reddy spoke to Santosh Babus wife who is in Delhi and also his father over phone and offered his condolences, official sources said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also conveyed his condolences to the father of Santosh Babu over telephone, an official release said here.

BJP president in Telangana and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, TDP president in Telangana L Ramana and other leaders have also expressed grief over the death.

Babu and two soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a clash with Chinese troops in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years.