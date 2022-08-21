KCR Govt 'Anti-farmer', Has Not Fulfilled its Promises to People: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday accused the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government of being “anti-farmer”, and plunging Telangana into a debt trap despite over “Rs 2-lakh crore help” from the Modi government.

At a public meeting, where former Congress legislator from Munugode K Rajagopal Reddy joined the BJP, Shah said it marks the countdown of the fall of the KCR government. Reddy, who had resigned from the Congress, will fight the bypoll on a BJP ticket.

The home minister also attacked Rao for allegedly not fulfilling his promises including that his party will make a Dalit chief minister. Though KCR has not made a Dalit chief minister, what is certain is if the Telangana Rashtra Samithi retains the power, he will make his son K T Rama Rao, better known as KTR, the next chief minister, Shah told the crowd.

“KCR had promised to the people of Telangana that he will send Rs 10 lakh to every Dalit household and give every Dalit in the state three acres of land and one acre of land to every tribal. But he has not fulfilled even a single promise,” the senior BJP leader said. Reacting to Shah’s allegations, Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the statement was unbecoming of a Union home minister. “He spoke like a booth level leader.” In his speech, Shah said the state government is committing a “sin” by not letting farmers get the benefits of the PM Fasal Bhima Yojana, and asserted the BJP will ensure every grain of paddy is procured from farmers if it comes to power in the state.

“Despite over Rs 2-lakh crore help from the Modi government, Telangana has plunged into debt. I promise if the BJP is voted to power (in the next elections), Telangana will also be developed like other states in the country,” Shah said. Slamming the government for not reducing fuel prices, he said the Centre had slashed it twice but the Telangana dispensation did not cut the Value Added Tax, making the petrol price here highest in the country.

Shah alleged the TRS government was not celebrating September 17 as Liberation Day as promised due to “fear” of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. The BJP will hold the celebrations if it comes to power, Shah said. He said the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project has become an “ATM” for KCR’s family. “The TRS government is an enemy of farmers,” Shah said referring to the issues over paddy procurement.

Pointing to the poll promises of the TRS, he said KCR failed to give three acres of land, two-bedroom houses to dalits and Rs 3,000 financial help to unemployed youth. “Leave alone houses, you (KCR) are even obstructing the construction of toilets which are being provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he charged. Expressing confidence that his party will defeat the TRS and come to power, he said Telangana was created with many dreams and aspirations of people and they will be fulfilled by the his party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

With Rao accusing the central government of not procuring Telangana’s ‘sella’ rice, Shah hit back saying the Union government had asked the KCR government to buy the rice from farmers at its Minimum Support Price. The KCR government was not ready for it, he said, adding that his party will do that if it comes to power. The TRS government has also not fulfilled its promises of giving Rs 3,000 allowance to the unemployed youth and houses to the poor, he said.

Telangana minister Reddy asked why Shah did not mention the high gas cylinder prices. “The speech was filled with lies.” Shah did not provide any reply to the questions posed by the KCR in his address at a public meeting in Munugode on Saturday, he told reporters. Reddy claimed the state government implemented the “best insurance policy in the world” for the farmers under which more than one lakh ryots have been paid insurance.

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy also addressed the rally. Shah, who landed this afternoon visited the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple here and offered prayers.

Popular actor Jr NTR, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s grandson, who acted in the recent movie ‘RRR’, is also scheduled to meet Shah on Sunday.

