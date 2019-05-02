KCR Govt Asks TSTS to Engage Second Agency to Re-evaluate Inter Results as Protests Continue

Under criticism for alleged flaws in Telangana Inter Results, the board has now decided to involve another independent institution to scrutinise the result processing of nearly 3.5 lakh students who failed to obtain pass marks.This comes after 23 students committed suicides as they failed in the examination. The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state’s education department to complete the revaluation of marks of over three lakh students who failed in the Intermediate Board exam and submit its report to it by May 8.An expert committee appointed by state CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has found severe lapses, snags and goof ups in the exam process. As per the recommendations of the committee, education secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy intervened.The government has now asked TSTS (Telangana State Technologial Services) to finalise the name of suitable firm. The board has said that it will give fresh results after revaluation and recounting free of cost for about 3 lakhs of students who failed.Interestingly, the demand is on for the sacking of education minister G Jagadish Reddy and action against Globarena and its’ officials. Congress and the BJP are taking to streets daily.Opposition has alleged that IT minister KT Rama Rao was involved in selection of the evaluating company.Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday decried government inaction on erring officials besides demanding dismissal of education minister.The government has now asked TSTS (Telangana State Technologial Services) to finalise the name of suitable firm. The board has said that it will give fresh results after revaluation and recounting free of cost for about 3 lakhs of students who failed.