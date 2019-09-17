Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KCR Govt Under Fire as 10,000 Hit by Dengue, Over 3 Lakh Down with Viral Fever in Telangana

The efforts of the civic bodies to check the spread of dengue virus have seemingly failed as cases of dengue have reportedly risen between August and September.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:September 17, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: Mosquito-borne diseases have wreaked havoc in Telangana with 10,000 patients reeling from deadly dengue fever and over three lakh down with viral infection over the past three months.

The efforts of the civic bodies to check the spread of dengue virus have seemingly failed as cases of dengue have reportedly risen between August and September. Close to 4,500 cases of viral fever were reported between the same period, said a Public Health & Municipal Engineering Department official who did not wish to be named.

“We are unable to contain the situation due to the failure of private hospitals to report all cases of dengue fever to us. We had asked them to chalk out a report, but we haven’t received it yet. Apart from that, this time the number of cases is little higher because of poor sanitation at homes and we know dengue mosquitoes breed wherever there is stagnant water," he said.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has undertaken a massive awareness campaign on the prevention of dengue.

The KCR government is under fire from the opposition parties, however, it has not yet declared any official deaths so far.

Both the Congress and the BJP have attacked the ruling TRS for failing to tackle the situation and the former has even asked the Telangana government to declare a health emergency in the state.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
