KCR Likely to Meet PM Modi over Release of GST Grants, Other Dues to Telangana

Hyderabad: In a bid to pressure the Centre to release the GST and other dues, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister's Office has written a letter to PMO seeking appointment for the meeting on December 14. KCR will be travelling to Delhi on Saturday after he gets confirmation for the meeting from the Prime Minister’s office.

In a recent meeting of the Telangana cabinet, the ministers and officials reportedly said that the ongoing programmes of the state could not be carried out smoothly due to the lack of funds.

The Telangana government said that the state has only received Rs 924 crore from the Centre against the estimated due amount of Rs 19,719 crores.

The financial department said that there could be a chance of deficit in tax collection in view of the economic slowdown.

KCR has also written to union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for the release of the funds. He also requested to sanction Rs 450 crores for backward region development as mentioned in Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014.

He also asked to pay Rs 312 crores related to finance commission for rural development, Rs 19205 crores to Mission Bhageeratha program, Rs 5000 crores to Mission Kakatiya as recommended by Niti Ayog.

