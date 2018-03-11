KCR Names 3 Telangana Rashtra Samithi Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Sunday announced the names of its three candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha.Party President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao named Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Banda Prakash Mudiraj and Badugula Lingaiah Yadav as the candidates.He formally introduced the three to the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs at a TRS Legislature Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan (the TRS headquarters) here on Sunday. Santosh is the nephew of the Chief Minister while the other two are from the OBC communities.The three will file their nomination papers on Monday. Elections will be held for the three seats on March 23, if the Congress does not withdraw its candidate P. Balaram Naik from the contest.The TRS has 90 MLAs including those who defected from other parties. The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) which has seven MLAs has already announced its support for the TRS candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls. The TRS is confident of winning all the three seats.The Congress has only 13 MLAs but chose to field former Union Minister Naik as its candidate.