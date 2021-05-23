Telangana CM Orders Probe into Land Grabbing Charges against Ex-Health Minister Etela Rajender's Son

The Telangana government on Sunday initiated an investigation into land grabbing charges against the son of sacked health minister Etala Rajender, Nithin Reddy. Chief Minister K Chandraekhar Rao has sought an immediate probe report from senior officials after a villager from Rangareddy district filed a complaint against Reddy.

Rao, also known as KCR, has asked Chief Secretary Sommesh Kumar and officials from the revenue and anti-corruption department look into the case.

One Mahesh Mudiraj from Ravalkol village in Medchal Mandal said Reddy illegally got a land registered in the latter’s name. “The former minister and his men threatened us to raise the matter with anyone. We had sought the local revenue officials’ but in vain. We want our land back,” Mudiraj said in his complaint.

Rao had earlier dropped Rajender from the cabinet over land grabbing allegations and had asked the vigilance department to investigate the matter. Eight farmers from Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Masaipeta Mandal of Medak district lodged a complaint with the chief minister alleging that Rajender had illegally occupied the assigned lands and threatened the villagers.

Probe had found the stretches of land in Medak district were in illegal possession of Jamuna Hatcheries, a company owned by Rajender. However, the former minister said it was a pre-planned conspiracy to malign him. Rajender has sought an investigation by a sitting judge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here