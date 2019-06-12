KCR Pushes For New Secretariat Building that is Vastu-compliant, to Lay Foundation Stone on June 27

Telangana's new Secretariat building that was recently got the green signal following the Andhra Pradesh and Governor ESL Narasimhan orders will be vastu-compliant, according to sources.CM Chandrashekhar Rao pushed for the construction even as the Centre remained indecisive on the allotment of Bison Polo grounds despite the state government’s multiple appeals. The state government, however, is now reluctant to buy more time and wants to speed up the process.The Chief Minister, who is known to be a staunch believer in Astrology, has specifically asked for vastu-compliant buildings.Sources further said that the chief minister has scheduled the inauguration ceremony on a date considered to be auspicious.The plan involves the building of new multi-storied skyscrapers after the older buildings are demolished. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to lay the foundation stone on June 27.Following the state government’s green signal, Chief Secretary SK Joshi held a meeting with Member-Secretaries to the Advisory Committee on the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation Act – Ramakrishan Rao and AP counterpart Premchandra Reddy.He directed them to complete the shifting in just seven days. Blocks A, B, C and D, two H blocks (North and South) L, K and J will now be handed over to the Telangana government. The blocks will also be demolished towards the building of the new Secretariat.He will be visiting the national capital later this week where he is will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Earlier, Governor ESL Narasimhan issued orders to return AP Secretariat buildings to Telangana and other vital installations. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s even approved in the matter during a meeting with KCR at Ifthar hosted in Raj Bhawan a few days ago.The AP Secretariat buildings will be given to Telangana GAD, Assembly buildings to Telangana Assembly Secretary and MLA quarters to Estate officer respectively.The new Secretariat building is being designed by noted engineer Hafeez Contractor, whose proposal was already approved by KCR.