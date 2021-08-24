KCR Releases Rs 1,200 crore Funds for Dalit Bandhu Scheme in Poll-bound Huzurabad

In a swift move, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released Rs 1,200 crore for the newly-floated Dalit Bandhu scheme for the Huzurabad segment which is going for bypolls soon.

The government had released Rs 500 crore yesterday and Rs 200 crore today in addition to Rs 500 crore released already for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The scheme aims to empower Dalits with Rs 10 lakh each in sanctions. It was taken up as a pilot project in Huzurabad and will be extended in the state.

The state government has launched Dalit Bandhu on a pilot project at Huzurabad by Chief Minister, K Chandra sekhar Rao who said to implement it to other districts in a phased manner. He announced to spend a staggering Rs 1 lakh cr and more towards Dalit Bandhu.

Having launched it in Vasalamarri village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district the chief minister reiterated his stance to empower Dalits by releasing the funds.

The chief minister asked the collector and other officials to release the amount online to empower Dalits.

Interestingly, the opposition parties are seeking Dalit Bandhu implementation to the entire state and similar schemes for BCs too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here