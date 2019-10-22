KCR Says Striking Transport Staff Dropped Merger Demand, Govt Will Examine The Rest

The Telangana government on Tuesday said it will examine the other demands of the striking employees of the state’s Road Transport Corporation as employee unions have withdrawn their demand for merger of the corporation with the government.

With just a week to go for the high court's deadline on ending the stir, the CM announced that a six-member committee of the regional transport corporation as been formed to examine the demands. The government has decided to submit a report to the state high court as per the report of the committee, a release by the CM’s office said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and senior officials following the high court’s directive to the RTC and employees to sit across the negotiating table and settle their disputes before October 28.

The leaders of employees’ unions had initially announced that they would hold talks only if an announcement over merger of RTC with the government is made, but the unions said, during hearing in the high court, that they would not insist on the merger.

This amounted to the employees giving up the demand for merger, Rao said. "The court urged that 21 issues among the demands raised by the employees be considered. Those demands have to be considered as per the orders of the court. Study that," Rao said, adding that the committee would submit its report to the RTC in one or two days.

Rao, who enquired about the alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the people in view of the RTC employees strike, asked the officials to issue a notification to take 1,000 buses on hire immediately.

Rao said it was unethical for the Congress and BJP to support the illegal strike being carried out at the behest of employees’ unions. He asked whether the demands being made by the employees were implemented in states ruled by the two.

