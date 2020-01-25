Take the pledge to vote

KCR Says Telangana Will Soon Pass Resolution Against 'Unconstitutional' Amended Citizenship Act

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said he has spoken to several chief ministers and in the coming month will convene a meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:January 25, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
KCR Says Telangana Will Soon Pass Resolution Against 'Unconstitutional' Amended Citizenship Act
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday broke his silence on the Citizenship Amendment At (CAA), saying the state assembly will soon pass a resolution against the contentious legislation.

"The CAA is a 100% wrong decision by the Centre," said Rao. "India is a country of people, not religions. There is no way we will support something which is against a particular section of the people."

If done, Telangana will become the fourth state, after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, to pass such a resolution.

Rao said the Supreme Court should take suo moto cognisance and scrap the CAA.

Hearing a batch of petitions on January 22, the apex court made it clear that it will not grant any stay on the CAA, giving the Centre four weeks to respond.

"This (CAA) is against the Constitution and I personally told Home Minister Amit Shah that I am against this Bill," said Rao, clarifying that he had spoken to Shah on the phone.

Rao said he has spoken to several chief ministers on the CAA.

"I have spoken to 16 chief ministers and a few of the regional parties not in power — they are all worried," he said. "In the coming month, there is a high possibility that I will host a mega conclave of all chief ministers in Hyderabad."

The chief minister's statement came on the day when his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), looks set to sweep the urban local body polls in the state. The counting of votes is still under progress.

| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
