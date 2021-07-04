KCR Slams Those Critical of Telangana; Announces Slew of Development Measures

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday hit out at Andhra rulers who belittled the state leaders over governance in the new state. “We created miracles in farm and irrigation sectors and turned Telangana an ideal state in the country," he said after participating in development programs in Siricilla district.

He said that the state has proven its mettle and caliber in key sectors. Telangana gave 92 lakh Mt paddy to FCI, making a national record and gaining recognition as the rice bowl of India.

KCR said during the 7 years of rule they created wonders in key sectors and helped the farmers. He attributed completing irrigation projects, addressing power problems and helping farmers, to the vision of the government.

Ministers KTR, Niranjan Reddy, P Ajay Kumar, planning commission deputy chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar and Chief secretary Sommesh Kumar and others were also present.

Earlier, KCR inaugurated an integrated collectorate building, built over 93 acres and costs Rs 64 crore, a driving and research trading centre, nursing college and two-bedroom houses in the district .

He criticised the opposition parties for falsehood on irrigation projects as the government completed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, besides filling up lakes with Mission Kakatiya.

KCR vowed to spend Rs 45,000 crore towards the development of Dalits over next five years under the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment scheme.

The government has successfully lifted Godavari waters to above 500 Mt. Farmers, who migrated to other states, are returning homes in Telangana and the government will spend Rs 4,000 crore towards sheep distribution program in second phase.

The state government will offer pension to those aged above 57 years. KCR further said the government will start a medical and an engineering college, and allot Rs 5 crore for community hall in the town

The chief minister announced Rs 5 lakh life insurance for members of the weaver community.

