KCR to Attend Dinner in Honour of US President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 25

The president's office has, reportedly, cut short the list of VIP attendees to only about 90 to 95, which will include a few chief ministers and some central ministers.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:February 22, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
File Photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will fly to Delhi on February 25 to attend a dinner in honour of US President Donald Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. CMO Telangana has received an invitation from President Ram Nath Kovind to attend a dinner at his residence in the national capital.

The president's office has, reportedly, cut short the list of VIP attendees to only about 90 to 95, which will include a few chief ministers and some central ministers. Among those invited are the chief ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana and Bihar.

KCR, who is eager to attend the dinner, is likely to have a word or two with Trump on bilateral issues.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a sumptuous lunch for Trump earlier in the day.

In 2017, Ivanka Trump, daughter of the US President Donald Trump had visited Hyderabad, where she had received a grand reception and hospitality from the Telangana government.

KCR had interacted with Ivanka during her visit to the city while seeing historical places and monuments.

